Controller and Accountant General's Department launches 3 new operational documents

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 13 - 2023 , 06:40

The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD), has launched three new documents to improve its work culture and strengthen its corporate character to enable the department to deliver on its mandate in an efficient and effective manner.

The documents are a bank account management operational manual for covered entities, an operational manual and a welfare health scheme fund.

The three documents were launched at the end of the two-day annual conference of the CAGD in Abetifi in the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region last Friday.

The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, said under the bank account management operational for covered entities, the government had to implement policies and programmes through covered entities headed by principal spending officers responsible for managing public funds.

He explained that the principal spending officers were enjoined by Section 7(1) (a) of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act 2016 (Act 921) to, among other things, ensure the regulatory and proper use of money appropriated to their entities and also manage the resources received, held or disposed of by the entities.

He indicated that in line with best practices, covered entities were to operate bank accounts, from which deposits and disbursements were to be made.

Legal framework

Mr Bosompem, who dwelt on various aspects of the law, pointed out that Section 51 of Act 921 had provided the legal framework for the management of bank accounts by the covered entities, with sections of the law stating that a bank account shall be managed by a covered entity in accordance with the terms and conditions determined by the Controller and Accountant General.

With regard to the CAGD operational manual, he said, it was inspired by the organogram of the department and key activities for the various operational areas.

Health

On the welfare health scheme fund, he indicated that because “health is wealth”, the fund was introduced to ensure that staff were in good state of mental and physical health to enhance productivity.

Mr Bosompem said the health scheme would ensure lower rates of employee absenteeism or fewer sickbays, as studies had shown that corporate health programmes helped workers to make lasting health changes, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, maintaining healthy weights, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as engaging in regular physical activities.

Central role

Addressing the closing ceremony, Senior Presidential Advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, said the CAGD had played a central role in the economic management of the country.

He indicated that the CAGD had led the implementation of key government interventions, all geared towards the government’s commitment to crack down on financial malpractice and wasteful public spending.

He said the government was aware that achieving the development objectives of the PFMRP and other interventions was key to the delivery of judicious public financial management.

That, Mr Osafo-Maafo noted, would invariable meet the government’s fiscal objectives and achieve its debt strategy aimed at providing Ghanaians with solid, progressive physical policies that would improve the economy and give the citizenry better opportunities and conditions favourable for their economic activities.