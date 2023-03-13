Koforidua Anglican Church to build maternity hospital

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 13 - 2023 , 06:32

The Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church has raised funds to put up a hospital solely to take care of the maternity needs of both congregants and the public.

The hospital will be housed in a one-storey building located near the Jackson Park, Koforidua in the New Juaben South municipality in the Eastern Region.

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Rt Rev. Felix Annancy, announced this yesterday when he marked the fifth year of his consecration as bishop of the diocese in Koforidua.

The event was attended by a number of clergymen and other dignitaries, such as a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen; the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, and the Piehene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Barima Boasiako Brogya Sarpong.

Donations

Mr Kyerematen donated GH¢50,000 and 500 bags of cement to support the construction of the new hospital, while the Nkosuohene of Nkwatia, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, also gave GH¢134,000.

There were other individual donations to the same cause.

Addressing congregants, Rt Rev. Annancy said his outfit decided to put up the hospital because God's work was holistic and included services to mankind.

According to him, the hospital would be located at the centre of the town to ensure that women seeking medical services would not travel long distances to access health care.

He explained that fulfilling God's mission was not only spreading the Gospel but also taking care of the physical needs of the people.

Complement

Rt Rev. Annancy indicated that Koforidua was expanding and the diocese had agreed to complement the existing health facilities, both government-owned and private, and that it would go a long way to supplement government’s efforts at providing the health needs of the people, especially women.

Addressing the congregation, Mr Kyerematen appealed to the diocesan bishop to take particular interest in promoting financial stability of the diocese.

According to him, mobilising funds to run dioceses had been the main challenge facing bishops.

He added that the diocese should also engage in income-generation activities to enable it to obtain the needed resources to undertake development programmes.

Economic hardship

Regarding the current economic situation in the country, he said Ghanaians were passing through a difficult period and they should pray for God "to take us through to overcome the difficulties".

Mr Kyerematen congratulated Rt Rev. Annancy on his outstanding performance as bishop of the Koforidua Diocese.

Less-privileged

Nana Wadie, who is also the Founder of the Kabaka Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to the welfare of the less-privileged, affirmed his support for the construction of the new hospital.

He commended the Anglican Church for the initiative and assured the Bishop of his commitment to support the project anytime he was called upon to do so.