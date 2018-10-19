Burning church members attack journalists

Fire swept through an old building that houses three institutions at Abenkyi, Kumasi, yesterday.
A television station — Cosmopolitan TV —the Cosmopolitan Incorporated Church and the Christ Legacy Creche where there were children as young as one year old, were evacuated to prevent them from suffocating, as fire officers, led by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, Mr Henry Gyiwah, struggled to fight the fire.
Irate church members who did not want the issue to go public assaulted journalists, including the cameraman of GTV, Victor Vanderjupe.
The church members were incensed about the coverage of the event and vented their spleen on the reporters.
Mr Gyiwah told the Daily Graphic that investigation would be conducted to find the cause of the fire.
There were no injuries at the time of filing this report.