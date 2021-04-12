Book of Condolence opens for Evans-Anfom

A book of condolence has been opened at the Ringway residence of the late Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, the celebrated Ghanaian surgeon, academic and statesman.
Dr Evans-Anfom, Ghana’s oldest medical doctor, died last Wednesday at the age of 101.
The family have begun receiving sympathisers, and to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the house, it has released a schedule for the signing of the book.
Time
Announcing the times when sympathisers could visit to commiserate with them, the family said the book would be opened on week days from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
In a statement, the family said that had become necessary to ensure that the prescribed protocols for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic were complied with.
“The Evans-Anfom and Allied families appreciate all the prayers and messages from loved ones and friends during this difficult time.
“Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all well wishers and sympathisers are asked to, please, limit their visits to the announced days and times,” it said.
100th birthday
Dr Evans-Anfom, the renowned surgeon, was born on October 7, 1919 and shared a birthday with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, who joined other guests to celebrate his 100th birthday in 2019.
The event, which, incidentally, was the last public gathering he attended before the COVID-19 set in, attracted many guests, including the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.
Profile
Dr Evans-Anfom played several key roles in the medical field and also in academia, rising to become the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from 1967 to 1973.
He is credited as the one who introduced matriculation at the KNUST during his tenure, an event that officially welcomes freshmen to the university and which was, subsequently, emulated by other tertiary institutions.
He also chaired many national committees and boards.
An old student of Achimota School, Dr Evans-Anfom became a pioneer educator in the medical field, becoming a teaching professor at the newly established University of Ghana Medical School.
In 1958, he co-founded the Ghana Medical Association with Dr Charles Odamtten Easmon and served as President of the association from 1968 to 1970.
As a medical doctor, he worked in various health facilities in Ghana and the West African sub-region.
A staunch Presbyterian, Dr Evans-Anfom dedicated his time to serving the Osu Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
In 2006, he was decorated with the Order of the Star of Ghana.
Politics and public life
Outside his professional life, Dr Evans-Anfom served the nation by accepting public appointments, which he described in an interview as the “desire to serve the state in another capacity, other than politics, as it is often described”, by serving as the Commissioner of Education and Culture and the Commissioner for Health under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), led by the late Jerry John Rawlings.
From 1979 to 1981, he also served as a member of the Council of State in the Hilla Limann government.
He again maintained a place in the administration of the Provisional National Defence Council, serving as the Chairman of the National Council for Higher Education (now National Council for Tertiary Education) and Chairman of the Education Commission.