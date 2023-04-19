Bliss GVS Pharma donates antimalarial drugs to 3 regional hospitals

Daily Graphic Apr - 19 - 2023 , 08:31

A pharmaceutical company, Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, has donated antimalarial drugs and other essential medicines worth GH¢300,000 to three regional hospitals ahead of this year’s World Malaria Day celebration.

The donation also falls in line with the company’s ACT for Africa campaign to make Africa a malaria-free continent.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiary health institutions are the Upper West Regional Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana representatives, Ibrahim Mumuni Seidu and Kwame Kumi expressed the company's commitment to supporting the Ghanaian health sector with quality medicines.

“We have been supporting the fight against malaria for many years now, and we believe this donation will help reduce the disease burden in the regions in the long run,” Ibrahim said.

For his part, Mr Kumi said, “To fight the disease and give individuals in need access to high-quality medications, the company will continue donating in other regions the artemisinin-based combination products including the LONART range, P-ALAXIN, and GSUNATE as part of the donation”.

Responses

The Upper West Regional Hospital Medical Director, Dr Robert Amesiya, who received the medicines on behalf of the hospital said, “this donation is timely and will contribute to long-term assistance for malaria eradication efforts in the afflicted areas. Bliss GVS Pharma's visit and donation to us are appreciated and we thank them”.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Director of Pharmacy, Dr Salifu Tiah, indicated that last year’s donation had a good impact on healthcare delivery at the hospital.

Also expressing gratitude for the donation, the Pharmacy Manager, Internal Medicine SubBMC, Ho Teaching Hospital, Wisdom Adzaku, thanked the company for the gesture and said it would greatly help the hospital in providing quality health care to the people of the Volta Region.

The donations were followed by health talks at the Community Health Nursing Training College, Tamale and Ho Nurses Training College.