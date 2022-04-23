Bawumia visits Chief Imam on his 103rd birthday

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has praised the National Chief Imam Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and said he is a gift from Allah.
He said it is obvious that the current peace in the country is as a result of how Sheik Sharubutu is holding everyone together.
Dr Bawumia who suprised the leader of the Islamic faith in Ghana with a visit Saturday (April 23, 2022) at his New Fadama residence to be part of the 103rd birthday celebrations, described the Chief Imams birthday as a very big day in the country.
Vice-President Bawumia said when the Chief Imam was born” we did not know that he is a gift from Allah to the country."
To that end, he said "we are celebrating him and we are doing so and thanking Allah in this month of Ramadan for his life."
He observed that Ghana today is the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful in the whole of Africa but that did not happen on a silver platter because there were many countries around Ghana that did not have peace.
He said "we get peace because of the relationship among the different diverse people and diverse religions in a particular country and stressed that "everybody in the country today understands that the peace we are enjoying has a lot to do with how the National Chief Imam is holding all of us together."
"So as Ghanaians , as Moslems we are very very thankful to the almighty Allah for his (chief imams) life.
"We pray for longer life and good health so that next year we will come for the 104th years," Dr Bawumia added.
The Vice-President who the Chief Imam described as his son said "it was a duty for any son when your father has attained this blessing from Allah, to come personally to congratulate and to pray for him."
He further asked for Allah's blessings for Sheik Sharubutu.
Prayers
Responding, the birthday celebrant, Sheik Sharubutu prayed for Allah's forgiveness, compassion and salvation and said these were the three things mankind must yearn for.
He said these three are the blessings for this month for which in the end "we pray that Allah guarantee the needs and wishes of the Vice-President."
Sheik Sharubutu who spoke through his spokesperson Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu also prayed for the protection of Allah for the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia saying "May Allah protect and give them abundant blessings and inspire them with ideas that will help them in leading the country."
Sheik Sharubutu further used the occasion to interprete some verses from the Quoran in an exhalation to his guest.