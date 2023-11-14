Base pay on Single Spine Salary Structure to go up 23 percent from Jan 2024

Graphic.com.gh Nov - 14 - 2023 , 18:19

The base pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 23 percent beginning January 2024.

The 23 percent will apply across board from January 2024 to June 2024 after which it will go up to 25 percent from July 2024 to December 2024.

It follows the completion of negotiations for the 2024 Single Spine Salary Structure Base Pay between the government and Organised Labour on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The government was represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), and Ministry of Finance (MoF) and employers were represented by Organised Labour comprising worker unions, associations, and institutions within the Public Service of Ghana on the other part.

"That the Base Pay on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) has been increased by 23% across board from January 2024 to June 2024

"That from July 2024 to December 2024 the Base Pay would be readjusted to 25%," the agreement on the base pay for 2024 stated.

Those who appended their signatures to the agreement seen by Graphic Online were Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Benjamin Arthur, Chief Executive of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and Dr Isaac Bampo Addo, Chairman of FORUM.