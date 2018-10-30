Aviation Ministry engages stakeholders on establishment of national airline

The Ministry of Aviation yesterday engaged stakeholders, including some investors in the aviation industry, to discuss the establishment of a national carrier
The meeting also solicited inputs from the business community towards the formulation of strategies and mechanisms for the establishment of the airline.
Shares
According to the Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the government intends to own only 10 per cent shares in the establishment of the home-based carrier, leaving the remaining 90 per cent to the private sector.
He explained that the decision was to allow the private sector to own and run such an airline without interferences from the government, adding, “The government would not meddle or interfere with the management and operations of a home-based carrier.”
‘‘Ghana has travelled the road of having a national airline before, indeed more than once, Ghana Airways and Ghana International Airlines existed before and we have learnt some lessons and this time
‘‘We intend to get it right and that is why the government would not attempt to get involved in owning and running an airline. This is not the government's business," Mr Adda stated.
Agenda
The minister further explained that the decision formed part of the government’s agenda to make Ghana the aviation hub of Africa not only to enhance the image of the country but also make it competitive in the global aviation industry.
He said Ghana’s strategic location in the centre of the world made the country accessible to the rest of the world.
With the inauguration of the new terminal three at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Adda said the airport now had the capacity for five million passengers per annum, adding that when the Kumasi and Tamale airports eventually attained international status, the number would be increased to about 9.5 million passengers.
The minister further stated that the number of passengers in the country grew at the rate of 7.9 per cent in 2016 as compared to 5.6 per cent average growth in the entire African continent.
“This is indicative of the fact that Ghana is fast becoming a destination of choice for investors, traders and tourists,” he said.
Conducive environment
Mr Adda also gave an assurance that the government would create a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive and also ensure a stable
The Director of Finance and Administration at the ministry, Mr Amin Abdul Rahaman, said the meeting was to enhance existing relations between the government and stakeholders in the aviation sector and also communicate progress made so far in respect to the establishment of a national carrier.