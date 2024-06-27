Next article: 4-year-old boy with throat condition receives GH¢17,000 donation for surgery

Assin Fosu: Robbers attack cocoa officer and loots Gh¢100,000 cash

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Jun - 27 - 2024 , 23:56

Armed robbers reportedly attached a 41-year-old cocoa officer at Assin Fosu in the Central Region on Thursday dawn at his home.

They inflicted machete wounds on Lucas Osei who has since been admitted in hospital and made away with cash of Gh¢100,000 and two laptops and two mobile phones.

The incident according to the police happened around 2 am on Thursday, at New Habitat, a suburb of Assin Fosu.

No arrests has been made.

The masked robbers numbering about four were said to have attacked Osei in his room at a time he was asleep.

Some eyewitnesses said they heard Osei shouting for help and when they responded they found in a pool of blood in his room.

They rushed him to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

Meanwhile a team of police officers, led by the Central North Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Daniel Kwabena Darko, have retrieved a machete and scissors believed to have been used for the attack.