Asenso-Boakye inducted Fellow of Institute of Planners

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye has been inducted as a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) in an induction ceremony in Accra.
The induction ceremony was performed for the Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bantama as part of the 50th Annual General Conference and Meeting of the Institute today in Accra.
In a citation, the Institute noted that the Minister, as a professional planner, has over the years, exhibited diverse knowledge and expertise in the field of planning.
"As a public servant with diverse expertise and experience in the areas of development planning, public policy and administration, Hon Asenso-Boakye has excelled in his chosen career and brought dignity and respect to the noble profession of planning," the citation reads.
The GIP further acknowledged the Minister's dedication, consistency and selflessness in his service to Ghana as well as his efforts in transforming the housing and construction sector.
In his remarks, Asenso-Boakye expressed his gratitude to GIP for the honour done him.
The Minister observed that although planning is an essential part of the country’s development agenda, little is known about the area and assured that the Ministry will render the needed support to help the Institute remain relevant in the infrastructural development of the country.