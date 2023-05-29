Asantehene destools Antoa chief

The chief of Antoa in Asanteman, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman has been destooled.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a ruling destooled the Antoa chief following a number of offences including multiple sale of lands.

The ruling was delivered by Otumfuo, who is the President of the Kumasi Traditional Council on his first sitting on Monday, [May 29, 2023] after his trip to the United Kingdom (UK) for the coronation of King Charles III.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman has been on the Antoa stool for the last 23 years.

The chief is reported to have gone against the customarily laid out and accepted procedures in instating his nephew to take over from him while he lives.

When he was confronted by his kinsmen and elders to to seek the permission of Otumfuo, he reportedly ignored them.

After hearing his case on Monday evening, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ruled against him and ordered his destoolment.

The destoolment rites have since started.