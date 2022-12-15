Asamankese rebrands Obuodwan festival

The Obuodwan festival for the people in the Asamankese Traditional Area, which was suspended for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, has been rebranded and celebrated at a colourful ceremony at Asamankese.
The weeklong festival which was climaxed with a grand durbar at the Asamankese central lorry park last Saturday was attended by people from all walks of life including the Clergy, Moslem leaders and some leading members of both sides of the political divide.
Dignitaries
Prominent among the dignitaries included the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture , Mr Mark Okraku Mantey, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akyem, Mr Seth Oduro-Boadu, and the Member of Parliament(MP), Mr Charles Acheampong.
The Regional Minister, Mr Seth Acheampong, who was the guest speaker at the ceremony, advised traditional authorities to use festivals to plan and implement development programmes to raise the quality of life of the people.
He also urged them to mobilise the youth to use their youthful exuberance to contribute meaningfully towards the national reconstruction programme.
Economic challenges
Mr Acheampong stressed that the government was taking realistic measures to find a lasting solution to the current economic challenges facing the nation in order to bring relief for all Ghanaians.
He admonished the people to sustain the prevailing peace, unity and stability in the area to promote development.
The regional minister announced that asphalt overlay currently going on at Asamankese township would be extended to outlying communities.
Mr Okraku Mantey enjoined chiefs, the Clergy and Moslem leaders to join forces with leaders of the major political parties to eradicate illegal mining (galamsey) which was destroying the river bodies and the environment before it got out of hand.
He said as Ghana was the centre of the world and also the gateway to West Africa, plans were far advanced to promote the country appropriately and infrastructure projects were being developed to realise that vision and to drive both inbound and domestic tourism, adding “what makes the country unique is our culture and tradition”.
The MCE, Mr Oduro-Boadu, urged the masses to rally behind the West Akyem Municipal Assembly and the Asamankese Traditional Council to mobilise all available resources to develop the municipality.
He warned that any individual or group of persons who attempted to disrupt the peace in the area would be made to face the full rigours of the law.
The MP, Mr Charles Acheampong, seized the opportunity to mention the numerous development projects he had undertaken in the constituency since he was voted as their legislator about two years ago.
The projects include renovation of school blocks, donation of 50 computers to schools in the area, hospital beds to Asamankese Government Hospital, establishment of business support fund to help traders in the municipality, installation of 570 street lights at Asamankese and presentation of GH¢32,000 of his share of the common fund to all the assembly members in the constituency to undertake development projects of their choice.
The Asamankesehene, Osabarima Adu Darko III praised the government for its commitment to the rehabilitation of roads in the area including the asphalt overlay of Asamankese town roads.
He announced that the traditional council had launched a GH¢15,000 education endowment fund to raise educational standards in the area.
Osabarima Adu Darko advised parents not only to attend Parent Teacher Association meetings, but also ensure that their wards paid particular attention to their education so as to produce responsible future leaders.
He enjoined the people to attach special importance to environmental sanitation to prevent the outbreak of preventable diseases.
The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Tourism Development Company, Mr Kwadwo Odane Antwi, on behalf of the Tourism Ministry, donated GH¢12,000.00 cash and 10 cartons of bottled water, beer, soft drinks and Guinness towards the festival.