ASA Savings supports persons with disability

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has presented a-1,000 gallon capacity poly tank to students of the Jachie Sheltered Employment & Training Centre for the Disabled at Jachie Pramso in the Bosomtwi District of the Ashanti Region.
The company also presented the school with 200 plastic chairs, food items and some toiletries as part of its corporate social responsibility.
Asa Savings and Loans Limited has set aside an amount of $ 72,000 as this year’s budget to enable the organisation to fulfill its corporate social responsibility across the country.
The budget will be used to intensify its free health screening and medication campaign and also provide potable water for deprived communities.
Event
Speaking after the donation, a Junior Regional Manager of Asa Savings and Loans Limited, Mr Felix Ahiadome, explained that the company was driven by the passion and love for humanity and had undertaken such efforts to ensure that life became more meaningful for the deprived and persons with disability.
He said the company in reducing the financial burden on their clients was also providing educational scholarships for their children.
Commendation
The Principal of the institute, Mr Fatau Fuseini, who received the items, commended the institution for their generosity and called on other bodies to emulate the gesture.
He used the opportunity to appeal to government to revamp the school, adding that the school currently lacked many amenities which had affected quality teaching and learning.
