Appianyinasehene donates cement to improve education and healthcare in 3 towns

GraphicOnline Feb - 05 - 2024 , 11:21

Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, the Appianyinasehene of Ashanti Juaben, has once again demonstrated his commitment to education and healthcare by donating 300 bags of cement to three communities within his jurisdiction.

The traditional leader distributed the cement to New Koforidua and Kubease for ongoing school projects, and Duampopo for the construction of a new health post. This initiative reflects his ongoing efforts to improve the lives of his people through responsible leadership.

"Supporting our communities has always been a priority for my stool," stated Nana Kwanfo II. "We believe this contribution will significantly advance these important projects, ultimately benefiting the education and healthcare of our residents."

Local officials expressed their gratitude for the Appianyinasehene's generosity.

The Assemblyman for New Koforidua, Kwaku Siaw and Nana Sarpong Kumankuma I, Odikro of the same community, praised the donation's potential impact on their school's development.

The Assemblyman for Kubease, Caleb Adu Agyeman and Nana Agyei Bieni I, Odikro of Duampopo, similarly acknowledged the value of the contribution to their community's healthcare needs.