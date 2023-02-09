Apostle Nyamekye chairs Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has elected the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, as its new President.
He takes over from Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, whose tenure ended on December 7, 2022.
The election of Apostle Nyamekye took place at the GPCC's 2023 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations and Extraordinary National Delegates Conference held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.
The conference was held from Tuesday, January 31, to Friday, February 2, 2023.
The three-day conference which was held on the theme: "United for God's Glory", as inspired by the Biblical text in John 17:21, brought together members of the GPCC National Executive Council, Heads of GPCC member-churches and their secretaries, GPCC Regional Executive Council chairmen and secretaries, as well as leaders of Para-church Organisations who are members of the GPCC.
The Extra-Ordinary National Delegates Conference, which was held on the last day of the programme, ratified the December 7, 2022, decision of the National Executive Council which had unanimously nominated Apostle Nyamekye to succeed Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso.
The nomination was ratified by 190 delegates present at the conference.
The President of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, was also elected as the Second Vice-President of the council, while Bishop Gordon Kisseih, the Presiding Bishop of the Life International Church, became the First Vice-President of the council.
Apostle Nyamekye takes over the high office with a great wealth of experience in the pastoral ministry, including being a current Advisory Board Member of the World Pentecostal Fellowship.
"The election of the new President is expected to usher the GPCC to new heights as an ecumenical body," a statement from the council said.
Speakers
Speakers at the conference included Apostle Dr Ami-Narh, Apostle General Most Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah of the Royalhouse Chapel International, and Bishop Dr Gordon Kisseih of the Life International Church.
Dr George Manful, an environmental and natural resources expert from the Frimpong-Manso Institute, also made a presentation on the devastating effects of galamsey and environmental pollution in Ghana.
The conference, among others, deliberated on some pertinent issues prevailing in, and of concern to the nation and Ghanaians.
These included the domestic debt exchange programme, the worsening macroeconomic indicators and their effect on the livelihood of the citizens, and the Auditor-General's 2021 Report which brought to the fore considerable degrees of financial misappropriation in public sector institutions.
The conference was chaired by Bishop Dr Kissieh, who until the election acted as the President of the council.