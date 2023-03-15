"Anas is a blackmailer and investigative terrorist" - Judge

GraphicOnline Mar - 15 - 2023 , 17:15

The presiding judge who dismissed a defamation suit filed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, against the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has described the former as "a blackmailer who uses blackmail to extort money from his opponents and people he does not like".

In a ruling today (March 15), the Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, dismissed the case for lacking merit.

Speaking about Anas' work as an investigative journalist, the judge added that "What the plaintiff is doing is not investigative journalism but investigative terrorism”.

“From the above, I hold that the plaintiff is a blackmailer who uses blackmail to extort money from his opponents and people he does not like.

"What the plaintiff is doing is not investigative journalism but investigative terrorism,” the presiding judge, who awarded cost of GH¢50,000 against Anas said.