Anas drags Charles Adu Boahen to CHRAJ over conflict of interest 

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a complaint on conflict of interest at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), against Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.
The petition is mainly against Charles Adu Boahen however, portions of the petition may require that CHRAJ will have to also probe Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister for his dealings in the issuance of bonds in addition to investigating Charles Adu Boahen.
CHRAJ has confirmed to Graphic Online that a petition of that nature has been received, but it was yet to be studied to know the details, carry out an initial assessment to ensure that the complaint had been made through the right procedure and also to determine whether the mandate of the commission has been triggered.
Anas is alleging that Adu Boahen and his former boss engaged in conflict of interest in the use of their companies in relation to the purchase of government bonds while executing their duties as state officials.
The commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal told Graphic Online's Mary Anane Amponsah that CHRAJ received the documents on Thursday, from Tiger Eye PI, requesting the commission to initiate investigations into the said allegation.
The allegations are that there is conflict of interest in terms of their official duties as public officers and the companies in which they have interest in terms of government bonds and so the case is going through the standard process of assessment in order to make sure that it meets procedural requirement under the Commission’s regulation as well as whether it is really within the mandate of the Commission. Based on that, we will then decide what next steps to take,” CHRAJ said.
Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment terminated as Minister of State at Finance
Charles Adu Boahen’s appointment as a Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was terminated by President Akufo-Addo last week following Anas Aremeyaw Anas's "Galamsey Economy" exposé.
It followed allegations levelled against Charles Adu Boahen in the exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.