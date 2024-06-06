Featured

Ambulance case: Court throws out Ato Forson’s motion for enquiry, mistrial and stay of proceedings

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jun - 06 - 2024 , 13:59

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application inviting it to halt trial and order an enquiry into the alleged conduct of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame in the case in which the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and a businessman are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state.

In a ruling Thursday [June 6, 2024], the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, who dismissed the application filed by the Minority leader and the businessman, said the court had no jurisdiction in a criminal matter, to order an enquiry into the conduct of the Attorney-General particularly when the it has called on the accused person to open their defence after the prosecution had closed its case.

Specifically, she dismissed the application on grounds that there was no legal basis in the country’s statutes to make such an order.

The court also ruled that no special circumstance had been established to order a stay of proceedings, and order a mistrial.

More to follow...