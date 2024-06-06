Featured

Court advises Attorney-General Dame to recuse himself from ambulance case

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 06 - 2024 , 13:34

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has been advised to recuse himself from the ambulance case currently pending at the High Court in Accra.

In issuing the advise on Thursday, when the €2.37 million financial loss case came up for hearing, the judge advised the Attorney-General not to be involved in the prosecution of the case.

That, according to the judge was one way of ensuring that the judicial process was protected and to gain public confidence and not give a perception that cases can be held at any other place except the court room.

Making pronouncements on a recorded conversions between the Attorney-General and on of the accused person in the trial as part of a ruling Thursday (June 6), the judge said after listening to the audio, the A-G did not ask Richard Jakpa, the accused person to help him (A-G) to make the case better against the first accused, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

“It is my considered view that it will be prudent to advise strongly advise the A-G not to be directly involved in the conduct of this case.

“This is one way of ensuring that the judicial process is protected and to gain public confidence to not give a perception that cases can be held any other place except the court room”, she said.

She said however, the portion of the audio where the A-G was heard asking the businessman to seek medical excuse were matters outside the remit of the court but it is within the remit of the General Legal Council under the Legislative Instrument (L.I) on the professional conduct of lawyers.

more to follow