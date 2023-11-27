Ama Pomaa Boateng sponsors 120 students in robotics training

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 27 - 2023 , 16:45

In a bid to empower the youth and foster digital literacy within the Juaben constituency, the Member of Parliament for the area, Ama Pomaa Boateng has funded a comprehensive training programme in Robotics for 120 students in the Juaben constituency.

The initiative, aimed at equipping the youth with valuable skills in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, saw participants engaged in an intensive and hands-on learning experience.

The program covered key aspects of web development and the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the students with a solid foundation in these crucial technological domains.

To ensure the continuity of their exploration, Ama Pomaa Boateng, who is also the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, donated smart watches and phones to the participants.

Additionally, she donated STEM kits to the ICT centres, fostering continuous practice and creating opportunities for more children to benefit from similar training.

Through her educational Tech Club, the Pomaa Tech Club which she donated one thousand GH¢1000 to the ICT Centers to help with operational activities, she seeks to sustain the momentum and enthusiasm for technology in Juaben Constituency.

“In collaboration with the Juaben Municipal Education Directorate, I am excited to announce the upcoming trainer of trainer programme for ICT teachers. This initiative ensures the continuous training of communities in Juaben, reinforcing our commitment to excellence in robotics education,” Ama Pomaa Boateng stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Mr Omane Aboagye, commended the MP for the initiative and emphasized the positive impact such programmes have on community development.

Some parents and guardians who attended the event expressed their appreciation for the initiative, noting that the initiative will have a transformative effect on its beneficiaries.