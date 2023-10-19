Akwamu Adome installs new chief

Ezekiel E. Sottie Oct - 19 - 2023 , 06:59

The people of Akwamu Adome near Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region have installed a new chief with the stool name Nana Kwate-Asare Ofori III.

Nana Kwate-Asare Ofori, 58, known in private life as Nelson Ofori Oppong, is a civil servant with the Tema Municipal Assembly as the Head of Department of Factory Inspectorate.

Nana Kwate-Asare Ofori thanked the stool father, Rev. Alexander Obeng, and the entire Adome community for their trust and support in nominating and installing him as their chief.

He said as the new chief, his vision and mission for the Adome community would be to ensure that he accomplished what he planned for the Adome community.

Education

Nana Kwate-Asare-Ofori said education would be key on his list of plans for the area, adding that he would liaise with the community to ensure that every child in Adome got quality education from the basic level to any level an individual child wished to get to.

The new chief said there was no way a community could develop if there was no unity and, therefore, pleaded with his people to get united as one people with a common destiny to promote the development agenda of the area, especially with the people of Adome Nkwanta, who are their neighbours.

“I have come to ensure that the peace that existed between our forefathers before we were even born comes back.

I am, therefore, calling on all families of Adome who are in Abiriw and Kwahu to come and help us build Adome, because unity is strength.

When we are united it will be easier to build the Adome community,” the new chief stressed.

He expressed his gratitude to the chiefs, queenmothers and family members who gave him massive support during his installation.

He appealed to the head of the family and the queenmother to continue to give him the needed support since the chieftaincy problem had been solved.

Nana Adjei-Bonsie, the stool father, and Rev. Alexander Obeng, who played a key role in the installation, asked the new chief to ensure he performed his assigned duties well.

They said as a chief, it was his duty and responsibility to ensure that the people of the community enjoyed his reign, assuring: “We are always ready to support you to succeed.”