Akunini 1982 provides borehole for Nkwantakese: Inaugurates bus garage for alma mater

The 1982 year group of Kumasi Academy has inaugurated a mechanised borehole facility for the people of Nkwantakese in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.
The gesture was to celebrate the Chief of Nkwantakese, Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, a member of the year group.
It was also in commemoration of the group’s 40th anniversary since they left school in 1982.
Event
The group, preferably known as “Akunini 1982”, last Friday, visited their alma mater in their numbers to celebrate the chief at the forecourt of his palace at Nkwantakese.
Earlier, they called on their colleague at his palace and later commissioned the facility, which the group said was just the beginning of the support they intended to render to the people of the area.
The President of the year group, Paul Owusu-Agyemang, who led his colleagues to inaugurate the facility, stated that it was a privilege for them to celebrate one of their own who had risen as the chief of the area and was currently the presiding member of the district.
“We are proud of our own, and we have to celebrate him as part of our 40th anniversary celebration,” he told the media after the event, adding that the group believed in the vision of the chief to help transform the area.
Commendation
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Afigya Kwabre North District, Karikari Acheamfour, commended the group for augmenting the government’s efforts to provide potable water for the people.
“As the DCE of this area, I would automatically count this as one of the numerous interventions the government is providing for the people, while acknowledging that the Nkwantakesehene is worth celebrating,” he said.
He assured the people that the assembly would maintain the facility.
The Nkwantakesehene, Nana Ababio, could not hide his excitement and that of his people for the benevolence of the donors.
He said water is life and that the gesture had come at a time when the people were bedeviled with challenges in accessing potable water.
The chief lauded the year group for the gesture, as well as the entire old students’ association for recently inaugurating a science laboratory for the school.
Garage
Again, last Sunday, the group inaugurated the first phase of a garage project for the school’s bus.
The authorities of the school, in a short ceremony, commended the year group for its generosity and called on all ‘Akunini’ to come to the aid of their alma mater.