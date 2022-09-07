Aisha Huang entered Ghana through approved immigration checkpoint - Govt Spokesperson

En 'Aisha' Huang, the Chinese national and popular galamsey queen entered Ghana through an approved Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) check point, the government spokesperson on security and governance, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has said.
He said Aisha Huang entered Ghana just a few weeks ago per his security briefing.
In a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Citi FM Wednesday evening [September 7, 2022], Mr Boakye-Danquah said the security agencies monitored her movement and arrested her later on.
He said she entered Ghana with "forged documents."
Asked when exactly and which Immigration check point she entered Ghana through, the government spokesperson said that will be for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to explain. "I will want to withhold that, to be able to say that the Immigration Service would be able to give us those responses. [She] definitely came through an approved route with forged documents."
Already, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has said Aisha Huang entered the Ashanti Region on August 31st, 2022 per his security briefing, and she was arrested two days later, on September 2, 2022 at her home at Ahodwo in Kumasi at 6:50am.
She was arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court same day, September 2, 2022.
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has also said she visited an NIA registration centre in Tamale on August 25, 2022, to renew her NON CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD [Ghana Card]. But this was without an incident as she had attempted to register with a new name RUIXIA HUANG and a new date of birth of November 07, 1975, which matched with the new Chinese passport she presented with the number EJ5891162.
However, her details already in the NIA system has the name EN HUANG with July 07, 1986 as her date of birth. She first registered for the NON CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD in 2014 and her biometrics were captured. She did two successful renewals in 2016 and January 2018 before she was deported in December 2018.
When she reportedly sneaked into the country, she successfully renewed the NON CITIZEN IDENTITY CARD in Tamale.
Government Spokesperson response
Clarifying the question on when exactly she entered Ghana and through which Immigration checkpoint, the government spokesperson, Mr Boakye-Danquah said: "I do not have the date, when she entered into the country but I'm aware she has been here just a few weeks."
Aisha Huang is a Chinese national who became notorious for her involvement in illegal small-scale mining [galamsey], and was deported in 2018 after the state discontinued a case against her.
