Agradaa still in custody despite bail variation

The Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, is still in custody despite variations to her bail conditions.
This is because the accused, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence, has not been able to execute the bail set by the court.
Agradaa was originally granted bail by the court, presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah in the sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties.
As part of the bail conditions, the three sureties were to be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 every month.
However, following a plea for variation by lawyers for the accused, the court further varied the GH¢50,000 bail with three sureties upward to GH¢100,000 with five sureties who are not civil servants but businessmen living in the capital.
Other charges
Meanwhile, Agradaa is facing similar charges at a different court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.
When the case was called yesterday (Nov 15), the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, informed the second court that the accused had not executed the bail conditions set by Mr Acquah
Agradaa has pleaded not guilty to one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence at the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah and has successfully met the conditions set by the second court.
Alleged scam
The facts of the case are that on October 10 this year, some complainants reported to the police that Nana Agradaa demanded and received huge sums of money from them under the pretext of doubling same for them.
Upon the receipt of the report, the police, prosecution said, commenced investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of Agradaa.
"Preliminary investigations have established that on October 5, the accused advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms that she is capable of doubling money," the prosecutor told the court.
The prosecutor added that police investigations also established that the accused, through the said charlatanic adverts on social media, invited members of the public, including the complainants, to attend an all-night service at her church on Friday, October 7 this year to have their money doubled.
The complainants and other members of the public, DSP Asare said, came from far and near to attend the said all-night service.