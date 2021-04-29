Agradaa sets 'sika gari' ablaze but refuses to destroy other deities

Former fetish priest Nana Agradaa, who says she has converted into Christianity and should now be referred to as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng on Thursday led pastors to her "sika gari" shrine to destroy the deities.
They brought out the deities to the open in the frontage of her house at Sowutuom in Greater Accra and set them ablaze.
Surprisingly, Graphic Online's Emelia Ennin Abbey witnessed that before a man who introduced himself as Pastor Joseph Kwadwo Kyere, said to be a spiritual father of Agradaa could set the items ablaze, some of the deities and fetish items were removed and taken to the boot of a parked vehicle, while others where taken back into the house and into the shrine.
Some of the items which were taken out included three of the said deities comprising one gold coloured stool and two wooden carvings, one of which had an artificial human looking like face and hair.
Patricia later explained that those items [gods] were not burnt because they did not belong to her and that she would take them to their owners.
The incident attracted scores of people to the scene.
Graphic Online's Emelia Ennin Abbey witnessed police presence at the scene as well.
The move, according to the "former" fetish priestess was to fulfil her promise during a press conference earlier this week to turn away from worshipping the deities.
The "sika gari" deity, said to have money doubling powers according Agradaa, had become popular following its use in television shows by Agradaa on her Thunder and Ice1 TV stations, which were last week shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) for operating without authorisation.
Agradaa claimed the deity could double money and so many people patronised her services.
However, a number of her patrons have lodged complaints of fraud against her, part of which resulted in the arrest by the police last week.
There are a number of complaints at the Sowutuom police station by persons who claim they have been defrauded by Agradaa.
Some of the cases are at the Accra Regional Police Command and the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Accra.
Items
Cladded in a white dress and holding a bible close to her chest, Patricia Oduro Koranteng accompanied by her husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng and some pastors, were seen in a solemn mood as the fetish items were brought out from the house which also served as her shrine.
As early as 8:30am when Graphic Online arrived at the scene, a number of young men wearing white clothes were seen bringing out the fetish items to the frontage of the shrine.
The items which were hauled out of the shrine included bottles of schnapps, curved wooden carvings, a black stool, tables and chairs and a large portrait picture of Patience.
The items were heaped in front of the shrine, a few meters from a huge sign post which was still advertising the services of Nana Agradaa, the fetish priest.
Reserved items
After prayers had been said by the husband and the other pastors present, Pastor Joseph Kwadwo Kyere, the said spiritual father of Agradaa cited Acts 19:18-19 which states that "many of those who believed now came and openly confessed what they had done. A number who had practiced sorcery brought their scrolls together and burnt them publicly."
He said Patricia has brought out her deity and fetish items to be burnt publicly so that Ghanaians will know she has really repented.
He then poured a liquid substance which was in a gallon and suspected to be petrol on the items and set fire to it.
There were cheers from the crowd as the items went up in flames with some of the witnesses capturing the event with their phones.
Some road users, including occupants of private and commercial vehicles that drove by, also tried to catch a glimpse of what was happening leading to a brief traffic jam.
