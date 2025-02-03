Featured

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey: Gender Minister meets staff and press on first day at work (VIDEO)

Beatrice Laryea Feb - 03 - 2025 , 18:51 2 minutes read

The newly appointed Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey officially began her role on Monday, February 3, 2025.

A video shared on her X account, captioned "Scenes from my first day at work," captured her meeting with ministry staff and members of the press at the Gender Ministry offices in Ridge, Accra.

In her new capacity, the Minister will work to integrate gender, children, and social protection issues into the National Development Agenda. She will also ensure compliance with international conventions and treaties concerning these areas, while conducting research on related topics.

Naa Momo Lartey was sworn in by President John Mahama on Thursday, January 30, 2025, as part of the third batch of ministers following her approval by Parliament on January 23, 2025.

Her appointment came after a brief delay, as she had missed the earlier swearing-in ceremony for the second batch of ministers on January 24, 2025.

While there was speculation about her absence, Acting Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu clarified that Naa Momo had informed the Presidency of a family emergency that required her to be outside Accra, refuting claims of tardiness.

“Naa Momo truthfully indicated that a family emergency had taken her out of Accra, and therefore, it was going to be very close. We encouraged her to come nonetheless and that if she got there in time, she would be added, and if for some reason she could not make it, we would do it another time,” he explained.

“So, if you observe carefully, President Mahama was very specific in mentioning the names and giving them KPIs [Key Performance Indicators]. We did two alternative speeches—one that anticipated her presence and one that anticipated her absence. So immediately, we had to switch because we had prepared for that scenario,” he stated.

“It is to her credit that she showed up anyway. Given the traffic she had to navigate, it was commendable. But we were prepared for either scenario, and next week, when the President conducts another swearing-in ceremony, she will be included,” he added.

Naa Momo Lartey succeeds Dakoa Newman, former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South, in leading the Gender Ministry.