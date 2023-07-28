Adisadel College student seen allegedly assaulting his colleague in video granted bail

GraphicOnline Jul - 28 - 2023 , 13:17

The student at the centre of an alleged assault case at Adisadel College which was widely circulated in a video on social media has been granted bail by the Cape Coast District Court 2.

Presided over by Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, the court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023.

The case was called in the chambers of the judge.

The court faced challenges in assembling the necessary number of persons to form a jury for the juvenile case, leading to the decision to grant bail.

Earlier this week, the student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast, and he was cautioned with causing harm and assault. Subsequently, he was released to the school's Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The arrest came following the circulation of a distressing video depicting one student violently attacking another within a dormitory.

The victim, who was initially suspended, has been called back to the school and appropriate measures are being taken by the school to ensure his well-being and support his recovery during this time.