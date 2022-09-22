Address falling standard of education in North East Region - Paramount chief to stakeholders

The Paramount Chief of the Wungu Traditional Area in the North East Region, Naa-Zoori Saaka Sulemana, has called on stakeholders in the education sector to address the falling standard of education in the region.
He said the performance of their children in the region was not encouraging, hence the need for stakeholders to adopt innovative measures to reverse the trend.
“As citizens, we must be concerned about the state of education in our region and it is our responsibility to support the government’s drive towards achieving access to quality education for everyone in the North East Region,” he stated.
Naa-Zoori Sulemana made the call at Wungu last Friday when he donated 5,000 exercise books to the North East Regional Education Directorate for onward distribution to pupils in 88 primary and 54 junior high schools in the traditional area.
He indicated that the donation was the first batch of over 15,000 exercise books to be procured from an educational fund he established and launched in 2020.
Prioritising education
He said, “I deem it fit to make education development my priority and it is my duty as a traditional ruler to support the growth of education in my area to help produce productive citizens who will contribute to develop the region and the country in general.”
Naa-Zoori urged sub-chiefs in his area to prioritise education development by regularly visiting schools in their respective communities to monitor and help solve pertinent issues that affected the progress of teaching and learning process in the schools.
While urging the regional education directorate to strengthen their surveillance and monitoring, as well as supervision to curtail teacher lateness and absenteeism in schools, the paramount chief also advised parents to develop keen interest in their children’s education and provide them with their basic needs.
Gratitude
For his part, the North East Regional Education Director, Simon Anane Amokase, who received the exercise books on behalf of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to the paramount chief for helping to address challenges such as the inability of some parents to provide learning materials for their children.
He said the seemingly falling standard of education in the region was a concern for his outfit and appealed to the chiefs and other stakeholders not to relent in their efforts to support the directorate to address it.
The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Arimeyaw Issahaku Somo, commended Naa-Zoori for the kind gesture and said the government would continue to invest in educational policies which would benefit the region.
