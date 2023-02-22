Acknowledge Ejurahene for development role – Regional Minister

Chris Nunoo Feb - 22 - 2023 , 08:08

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has lauded the immense contribution of the Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II in enhancing the development of the area and said the traditional ruler deserves recognition for his effort.

Mr Osei Mensah who was speaking in Ejura after inspecting some of the infrastructural projects initiated by the Ejura Traditional Council led by the Ejurahene, said together with his elders, Barima Osei Hwedie II have a tall list of projects and interventions which have contributed significantly to the development of the area and the Ashanti Region in general.

He mentioned the construction of a divisional police headquarters which he said would be completed in about a month adding that the traditional ruler had also given out land to be used as a military base in Ejura.

Mr Osei Mensah was happy that aside the construction of a seven bedroom apartment for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Nana Osei Hwedie II had also in collaboration with The Church of Pentecost given out 600 acres of land for the construction of a quarters at Ejura for the Ghana Prisons Service.

He commended the traditional ruler for the enormous initiatives saying he has been doing very well in supporting the security agencies.

Recognition

Making a case to buttress his call for a special recognition for the Ejurahene, the Ashanti Regional Minister was full of praise for the Ejurahene for paying the hospital bills for an injured student during the recent Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School (SHS) disaster.

Mr Osei Mensah said although the area did not have a district hospital, Ejura was a beneficiary of one of the Agenda 111 hospital projects.

That, he explained, was made possible through the effort of the hardworking chief who has again released 15 acres of land which is about 60 plots of land for the construction of the hospital.

“Nana also gave land which the assembly used to construct a lorry terminal and market which has been completed and also led a project to construct a wall around the Ejura Government Hospital to prevent encroachment and trespassing of people from the facility," the regional minister pointed out.