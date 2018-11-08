Accra YMCA signs cooperation partnership with Lagos YMCA

The Greater Accra Regional chapter of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), a youth-centred organisation, has entered into a partnership with the Lagos YMCA of Nigeria to strengthen cooperation between the two bodies
.
At a signing ceremony to officially endorse the partnership in Accra today (Wednesday), the Greater Accra Regional President of the YMCA, Nana Odeneho Kwame Amponsah said the partnership would be community centred to ensure maximum benefit for the youth
“The YMCA stands for the development of young people. We cannot
The partnership, he explained, was a five -year renewal agreement that would seek to bring the YMCA’s associations on the continent together to achieve greater results for youth development.
“Already we have a partnership with the Maritime YMCA of Togo so coming together with this partnership with Lagos is a step in the right direction,’’ he said.
According to him, plans to establish a partnership between the two associations began in 2015, but due to certain challenges it was delayed and was rekindled in
He praised the former Greater Accra President of the YMCA, Mr Prince Addotey Allotey, the Regional Director of the YMCA, Mr Reginald Ffoulkes Crabbe, as well as other past and current executives for their sacrifice and efforts in making the partnership a reality.
Partnership
Giving details on the partnership, Nana Amponsah said a committee made up of members from the two associations had already been formed to drive the activities that would
He said the committee would give directions on how to enrich the partnership and also formulate plans that would sustain it.
“We have agreed to organise a biannual joint programme which would be hosted alternately,’’ he added.
The Executive Director of YMCA Ghana, Mr Kwabena Nketia Addae, said it was important for the YMCA associations in Africa to come together and consolidate their resources to fund their activities
Appreciation
For his part, the Acting Chairman of the Lagos YMCA, Olakunde
He promised his outfit’s commitment to