Accra YMCA signs cooperation partnership with Lagos YMCA

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

The Greater Accra Regional chapter of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), a youth-centred organisation, has entered into a partnership with the Lagos YMCA of Nigeria to strengthen cooperation between the two bodies.

The partnership, among other things, will enable the two associations jointly develop programmes that will enhance the welfare of the youth, engage in exchange programmes and also augment each other’s effort of providing more opportunities for the youth.

At a signing ceremony to officially endorse the partnership in Accra today (Wednesday), the Greater Accra Regional President of the YMCA, Nana Odeneho Kwame Amponsah said the partnership would be community centred to ensure maximum benefit for the youth

“The YMCA stands for the development of young people. We cannot therefore lose focus of what the YMCA preamble stands for. The partnership will, therefore, touch and change lives of young people in many areas,” he said.

The partnership, he explained, was a five -year renewal agreement that would seek to bring the YMCA’s associations on the continent together to achieve greater results for youth development.


“Already we have a partnership with the Maritime YMCA of Togo so coming together with this partnership with Lagos is a step in the right direction,’’ he said.

According to him, plans to establish a partnership between the two associations began in 2015, but due to certain challenges it was delayed and was rekindled in 2017 .

He praised the former Greater Accra President of the YMCA, Mr Prince Addotey Allotey, the Regional Director of the YMCA, Mr Reginald Ffoulkes Crabbe, as well as other past and current executives for their sacrifice and efforts in making the partnership a reality.
Partnership

Giving details on the partnership, Nana Amponsah said a committee made up of members from the two associations had already been formed to drive the activities that would characterised the partnership.

He said the committee would give directions on how to enrich the partnership and also formulate plans that would sustain it.

“We have agreed to organise a biannual joint programme which would be hosted alternately,’’ he added.

The Executive Director of YMCA Ghana, Mr Kwabena Nketia Addae, said it was important for the YMCA associations in Africa to come together and consolidate their resources to fund their activities instead on relying extensively on donor support , saying “ we must let our partners know that something good can come from Africa.’’

Appreciation

For his part, the Acting Chairman of the Lagos YMCA, Olakunde Ogundimu , praised the Greater Accra YMCA for their relentless efforts in making the partnership a reality.

He promised his outfit’s commitment to ensure that the partnership was sustained for many years, saying “through this partnership, we can make our countries and continent a better place.’’