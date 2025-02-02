Featured

Accident on Ho-Accra road claims four lives

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 02 - 2025 , 09:11 1 minute read

Four people lost their lives on the spot when a Toyota RAV4 and a Toyota Hiace mini-bus collided head-on along the Ho-Accra Road near Anum-Asikuma on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Among the deceased were the drivers of both vehicles and two passengers.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace has been identified as Justice Adjei, also known as Bob Marley. However, the identities of the other deceased persons were yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

Eleven passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention, along with the bodies of the deceased.

Eyewitnesses told Graphic Online that the accident occurred in the morning when the Toyota RAV4, with registration number GW 3328-S, attempted to overtake another vehicle while traveling from Accra. In the process, it crashed into the oncoming mini-bus, which was heading from Ho to Koforidua.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were mangled beyond recognition.

The only identifiable portion of the mini-bus’s registration number read “ER 1223-.”

Meanwhile, police are working around the clock to establish the identities of the remaining deceased persons and the injured passengers.