Aboabo-Kesse gets new community health centre

Richard Williams Asante Mar - 07 - 2023 , 14:22

A community health centre has been constructed for the people of Aboabo-Kesse and its surrounding communities in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.

The facility consists of Outpatient Department (OPD), consulting room, delivery room, store room, offices for doctors and nurses as well as waiting area for patients.

It was constructed by Fabulous Woman Network, an advocacy organisation that supports the growth of women and impacts people through business.

It was constructed with support from World Connect, an organisation that invests directly in the ideas of local leaders who are best positioned to drive self-sustaining development in their communities.

Benefits

The facility is to help bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people in the community and its environs.

It would, therefore, help boost the local economy of Aboabo-Kesse catchment area since time spent visiting other health facilities would be used for business and other economic activities.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the facility, the founder of Fabulous Woman Network, Ama Duncan, said the facility formed part of the network’s commitment to provide quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people in its operational areas.

She expressed appreciation to the chief of Aboabo-Kesse, Nana Osei Kwame II, for donating the land for the construction of the clinic.

Ama Duncan said the project will help foster closer friendship between the people of Aboabo-Kesse and neighbouring communities.

While charging management of the facility to take good care of it, she seized the opportunity to commend the assembly for supporting the organisation to ensure the successful completion of the clinic.

Assemblyman

The Assemblyman for Aboabo-Kesse, Mr Isaac Adom, commended Fabulous Woman Network for the initiative describing it as God-sent.

He recounted how his people had struggled for years to get a health centre without success.

Mr Adom expressed the hope that the facility will reduce people resorting to self-medication and prevent deaths.

He gave the assurance of providing the necessary support to ensure that the facility was maintained properly to extend its lifespan.

The Chief of Aboabo-Kesse, Nana Osei Kwame II, thanked Fabulous Woman Network for the gesture and appealed for more support from other organisations.