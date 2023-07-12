6 Envoys present letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem Jul - 12 - 2023 , 09:02

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received letters of credence from six envoys, making them official representatives of their respective countries in Ghana.

They are Ambassadors of Turkiye, Hüseyin Güngor; Ethiopia, Teferi Fikre Gossaye; Mali, Konate Oumar; Cote d’Ivoire, Assiélou Félix Tanon; Saudi Arabia, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhel and Colombia, Daniel Garces Carabali.

Envoys

The envoys were received at separate ceremonies at the forecourt of the Jubilee House in Accra last Monday.

The central theme that ran through their meetings with President Akufo-Addo was the fact that Ghana has had fruitful cooperation with their respective countries and that the nation believed their tenure as envoys would lead to the expansion of the existing ties.

The President urged the envoys, especially those from Africa, to take advantage of the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which has its headquarters in Accra to strengthen and empower their economies to improve on the living standards of their people.

He added that the nation was looking forward to an enhanced relations that would boost trade and economic cooperation between Ghana and their countries.

Turkiye

Hüseyin Güngor of Turkiye said business between his country and Ghana was thriving, including exchange of knowledge, especially in technology, and gave an assurance of deepening the bond between the two nations.

Huseyin Gungor (right), Turkiye Ambassador to Ghana, handing over letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo

Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Ambassador, Teferi Fikre Gossaye, traced the relations between Ghana and Ethiopia to pre-independence of the former and said his focus would be to enhance investment and historical ties, as well as exchange of best practices in the areas of peace, security and democracy.

President Akufo-Addo (left) receiving letters of credence from Teferi Fikre Gossaye, Ethiopian Ambassador to Ghana

Mali

The Ambassador of Mali, Konate Oumar, said there had been long-standing relations between Ghana and Mali and that he would work towards consolidating the ties.

President Akufo-Addo (right) with Konate Oumar, Malian Ambassador to Ghana

Cote d’Ivoire

The Cote d’Iviore Ambassador, Konate Oumar, expressed appreciation for the partnership between the two sister nations which, he said, had led to the establishment of the Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire initiative on cocoa, among others.

President Akufo-Addo (right) interacting with Assielou Felix Tanon, Cote d’lvoire Ambassador to Ghana

Saudi Arabia

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhel, said the existing ties between the two countries were based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields of endeavour, and pledged to improve upon it.

Columbia

The Columbia Ambassador, Daniel Garces Carabali, also expressed his resolve to work with Ghana in the spirit of South-South Cooperation in the fields of technology, science and innovation, and security.

Daniel Garces Carabali (right), Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, presenting letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo