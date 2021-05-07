Galamsey fight: 400 soldiers deployed to 'remove' illegal miners on Pra tributaries

Soldiers have been deployed to remove all persons engaged in mining in water bodies in Ghana in the second phase of Operation Halt II.
The new phase of the operation is focusing on the tributaries of the Pra river which have also been significantly affected by the activities of illegal miners.
The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made this known in a press statement dated May 7, 2021 and issued Friday afternoon.
The first phase of the operation, which was ordered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and started on April 28, 2021 led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure and destruction of equipment which were being used for illegal mining.
Unlike last week's first phase of the operation where 200 soldiers were deployed, this time around, the operation is being undertaken by 400 men all ranks.
"The public is advised to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces," the Minister of Information advised.
Below is a copy of the press statement
