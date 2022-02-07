3 Students benefit from Akuapem Education Trust

The Akuapem Education Trust (AET) has announced the scholarship beneficiaries and fellows for the 2021/2022 applications round.
They included Emmanuel Attuah, who is pursuing nursing at the University of Health and Allied Sciences; Beatrice Nkansah, studying midwifery at the University of Ghana and Daniel Ofori, studying education at the Presbyterian College of Education.
Selected out of 90 applicants, the three students will receive full-fledged funding and will be enrolled in the rigorous leadership and mentorship programme.
World of work
A release issued in Accra by AET in Accra on January 28, said the selection of these beneficiaries brings the total number of beneficiaries and fellows to 15.
“These young people will be prepared for leadership in the world of work and equipped to make meaningful changes in their communities.”
The release said the AET was launched in 2019 and is anchored in the idea that society’s primary responsibility should always bend towards providing equal opportunities for its members.
The Trust offers scholarships to young people, develops school infrastructure, and operates a mentorship programme to develop our leaders for tomorrow.
Enhance human capital
The Board Chairman of the AET, Dr Abboah Offei, in the release, said “it was the mission of the trust was to enhance our human capital, maintain our educational infrastructure and facilities, and to ensure that no one is left behind in the pursuit of higher education and a brighter future.”
This is why we established a fund that speaks to the needs of our young people, to ensure their personal development as well as the overall development of the Akuapem Ridge.
For the past two months, we have been reviewing applications for the 2021 Cohort of the Akuapem Education Trust Scholars.
Beneficiaries
The Co-Founder and Executive Director of the AET, Mr Michael Asare Bediako, in the release, expressed his gratitude to all donors and partners' generosity in helping us offer scholarships to young people, develop school infrastructure, and mentor leaders for tomorrow.