2nd Phase of Operation Halt completed

The second phase of Operation Halt, an enhanced exercise to rid the country’s water bodies and forest of activities of illegal miners (galamsey) has ended.
The operation, which was aimed at clearing galamseyers and equipment involved in mining on the Pra River and its tributaries (Ofin River) and others was successful after covering some 120 kilometres between May 7 and 9 this month.
Twenty-eight excavators, 267 changfans with platforms, 18 water pumping machines and a milling machine were destroyed during the exercise which was carried out by 400 security personnel.
The rest were a dredging machine, two industrial pumps, 10 plastic fuel tanks, five canoes, a wooden structure eight industrial batteries and a washing platform.
The third phase of the operation will be launched in other parts of the country soon.
Briefing
The Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, who announced this at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra yesterday, described the operation as successful because the Pra River and its tributaries, specifically the Ofin River, had been cleared of all illegal miners.
“Yes, it was a success because all floating changfans and platforms as well as all equipment along the 100-metre stretch were destroyed on the Pra River and its tributaries between Twifo Praso and Daboase.
“So, we can say it was a success but we will continue to monitor in various forms in order that the river that has totally been destroyed by the menace of the illegal miners will regenerate to the benefit of the people,” he added.
The minister advised the public to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid being arrested.
He said they had been made aware of the formation of guards by some illegal firms involved in mining and urged the public to report any such activity to the police for action.
Commitment
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the government was committed to protecting the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.
He, however, said the mandate of the ministry was to formulate policies while its enforcement remained the responsibility of the national security architecture.
“The kind of enforcement we are seeing today can only be executed by the Ghana Armed Forces; the complementary role of the military is really refreshing,” the minister added.
The first phase of the operation commenced on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on River Pra in the Central Region.
Two hundred personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces were involved in that operation and they destroyed some 127 changfans, nine excavators and a fuel pump.
They also arrested two Chinese galamseyers in that exercise.