200 Police personnel deployed to mining concessions

Two hundred police personnel have been deployed to mining concessions in the country to provide security to large- scale mining companies.
The deployment followed a two-week special training on mining for the officers, organised by the Ghana Police Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ghana Chamber of Mines.
They were trained on medics, weapon handling and marksmanship; code of ethics and officers’ safety and survival skills.
Other exercises included tactical progression and close quarter battle, conduct and search, handcuffing and the use of force.
Rationale
In a speech delivered on behalf of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, at the passing out ceremony at Winneba in the Central Region, he explained that the decision was arrived at following the worsening security situation at mining concessions.
He said apart from encroachment on concessions by illegal miners and the intrusion of mines and communities by armed robbers, the companies were also susceptible to sophisticated attacks by various groups.
“It was, therefore, appropriate that I engaged all stakeholders to facilitate the creation of a dedicated police unit for the mining sector,” Mr Jinapor said, adding “it is in the light of this that the ministry in collaboration with the police service took the decisive step to train personnel to provide security at the mines”.
The minister also said the deployment formed part of efforts by the government to build a viable and sustainable mining industry that would mutually benefit the state and the investment community.
According to him, the mining industry remained a key enabler for industrialisation and broad-based economic development of the country, adding “Ghana will continue to create the needed partnership towards the growth and development of the sector”.
He implored the police “to put on the amour of patriotism, selflessness and integrity in the discharge of your professional duties in the sole interest of the state as well as current and future generations”.
Appreciation
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr Sulemanu Koney, expressed appreciation to the government for the timely decision and intervention to beef up security at the mines.
He said the chamber would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to secure the operations of mining companies as they continued to contribute significantly towards the growth of the economy.
“The nation’s mining resources is held in trust for the people of Ghana and, therefore, it is important that mining companies are protected at all times to enable them to operate in a peaceful environment for the benefit of the country,” Mr Koney said.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, in a speech read on his behalf, said it was within their mandate to protect life and property, including the environment, as well as maintain law and order at mining companies.
He advised the personnel against acts that would tarnish the image of the service and warned that whoever condoned or connived with illegal miners to engage in unlawful practices would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others.