2 ‘Fake’ ECG staff dragged to court

Justice Agbenorsi May - 17 - 2023 , 08:31

Two electricians who allegedly posed as Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) staff and defrauded a businesswoman of GH¢1,500 on the pretext of securing her an ECG meter modem, have been arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court.

The two — Perry Kumi Asamoah and Samuel Afful Kenneth, have been charged with seven counts of conspiracy, interfering with the supplier’s distribution system, defrauding by false pretence and forgery.

Their alleged accomplice, whose name was only given as Isaac, is currently at large.

Asamoah and Kenneth pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court presided over by Bright Samuel Acquah.

They have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with one surety each.

They are to reappear before the court on June 1, 2023.

Disconnection

Narrating the facts to the court, the General Manager in charge of prosecutions at the ECG, Paul Assibi Abariga, said on January 25, 2023, the accused persons approached the complainant in her house and introduced themselves as persons from the ECG on meter monitoring operation.

The complainant, he said, led the accused persons to her ECG meter.

He said Asamoah then opened the meter and brought out a component and showed it to the complainant, accusing her of illegal connection.

Based on this, the prosecution said the accused persons disconnected the complainant’s power.

“The complainant pleaded for restoration and the accused persons demanded an amount of GH₵3,000 from her to restore the power.

“The complainant informed her husband accordingly and he sent mobile money amounting to GH¢1,500 to them through Asamoah’s mobile number and the power was restored,” he said.

Investigations

Mr Abariga said the complainant, who was not satisfied about the conduct of the accused persons, reported the matter to the ECG Revenue Protection Unit which referred the matter to the ECG Investigation Unit for action.

On May 5, 2023, he said the accused persons visited another ECG customer at Ogbojo, Accra with the same modus operandi and the customer called the ECG office for verification, which led to the arrest of Asamoah and Kenneth.

During investigation, he said a search conducted on the two accused person revealed two identity cards bearing their names and photos with the serial numbers 193955 and 193954 respectively.

“Summons emanated from the ECG which appeared to be forged and one mobile phone which contained the Tigo chip was used to receive the amount from the complainant’s husband.

“Further checks also revealed the Barcode on the two ID cards belonged to one late Kingsley Darko who was a former employee of the ECG.

The accused persons, in their respective caution statement, admitted the offences levelled against them.

Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused person,” the prosecutor said.