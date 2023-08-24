100-year-old Methodist Chapel rededicated at Gomoa Gyaman

Daily Graphic Aug - 24 - 2023 , 07:30

The renovated Ebenezer Society Chapel of the Methodist Church at Gomoa Gyaman in the Central Region has been re-dedicated.

The church, which is more than 100 years old, was recently renovated by the family of a deceased Minister of the Methodist Church, Right Rev. Ebenezer Kwadwo Dadson.

It was to give a facelift to the Chapel, as well as serve as a memorial for the late Right Rev. Dadson.

The Methodist Church at Gomoa Gyaman was started in the 1880s when four men brought together by Nana Kwaw Atta, who later became the Chief of Gyaman, travelled to Apam to negotiate for a society of the Methodist Church to be established there.

In 1900, approval was given by the Winneba Circuit of the Methodist Church for Gomoa Gyaman to have a chapel.

Re-dedication

The simple but significant ceremony attracted a host of dignitaries, including past and present bishops, clergymen from other dioceses, the chief of Gomoa Gyaman, Obaatan Amo Mensah, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah.

Ebenezer Society Chapel at Gomoa Gyaman in the Central Region

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, when performing the rededication ceremony, urged Christians to play their part in carrying out the Great Commission to spread the gospel to everyone, everywhere.

He asked the congregation to be inspired and not to lose sight of the sacrifices made to ensure the propagation of the gospel to transform lives and build God’s kingdom on earth.

Rt Rev. Dr Boafo commended the family of the late preacher for giving the chapel a facelift.

He stressed that, while a facelift for the century-old chapel was in order, what was more important was for the congregants to also rededicate their lives to God and to lead transformed lives based on the word of God.

Support

Obaatan Amo Mensah expressed gratitude to the leadership of the church for its role in helping to uphold moral values.

He indicated that the church was there to guide society to lead a good life and pledged his support to release a vast land for the church for other development projects.

The minister in charge of the Gomoa Gyaman Ebenezer Methodist Church, Rev. Michael Yawson, thanked the Dadson family for the gesture and urged other members to emulate them.

Ms Eyiah, who is also a Deputy Minister for the Interior, expressed delight that the chapel had been renovated and that it would not only continue to be a place of hope for worshippers, but it would also be an attraction given its century-old history.