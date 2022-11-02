100 Kayayei receive insurance cover, items

An insurance intermediary company, Trans-National Insurance Brokers Limited, has donated items worth GH¢130,000 to 100 “Kayayies” in the Mallam-Atta market.
The items included food, toiletries and detergents worth GH¢30,000 and a Group Life Insurance cover worth GH¢100,000, underwritten by Hollard Life Insurance Company Ltd.
The charity donation which took place last Friday in Accra, was the climax of activities to commemorate the company’s 30th anniversary celebration.
The anniversary was on the theme “30 years of Professional and Personalised service to our cherished customers”.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trans-National Ltd, Esther Adomako, said the donation was not only part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the community in which they worked but also to honour the late founder of the company, Emmanuel Bossman Nsia, who supported the poor and needy.
Achievement
She noted that it was a great achievement for them as an insurance company to have stayed in business for 30 years, adding that it hadn’t been an easy journey.
When asked what some of the challenges were, Mrs Adomako replied that there was so much competition in the insurance industry, with the market saturated with individual and corporate agents.
However, in spite of the challenges the CEO was pleased that over the years the company’s assets had increased significantly.
Appreciation
Mrs Adomako expressed gratitude to the stakeholders of the company who had supported the growth of the company since the demise of its founder.
The Chief of Mallam-Atta Kayaye Association, Abdul Fuseni, received the items on behalf of the 100 recipients and thanked the donors for the gesture.
He gave the assurance that the items would be put to their intended use, stressing that “everybody will receive the items due them.”