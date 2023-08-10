100 Girls trained in robotics

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Aug - 10 - 2023 , 09:11

The American Tower Corporation (ATC) in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has trained 100 girls in robotics.

The girls from the Bono Region, Ahafo Region and Bono East were trained at a workshop under the Ministry's Girls in ICT programme.

Held in Accra on Tuesday, the girls were taught key and basics in robotics and problem-solving skills with facilitation from the Ghana Codes Club.

They had the opportunity to interact with and learn from females who have made it in the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

The Chief Executive Officer for ATC, Ashutush Singh, said the initiative was in alignment with the company's Digital Communities Sustainability project which was to provide tech-based learning centres and education for underserved and unserved communities.

He said as a key player in the provision of wireless infrastructure for network connectivity, preparing the next generation of professionals especially girls was important to them.

Hence, the collaboration with the ministry to encourage and make girls aware of the possibilities of women in the technological field.

"To all the young girls, I want to tell you that you belong to this field as much as anyone else.

Your skills, your ideas and your unique perspectives are invaluable assets to the world of technology.

Don't ever let anyone tell you otherwise," he said.

Mr Singh said although in recent times there had been significant strides in bridging the gap in the tech sector, there was still much work to be done.

"I believe that this disparity is not due to lack of talent or capability but rather, the lack of opportunity and encouragement.

That is why programmes such as girls in ICT are very crucial," he said.

The Land Lead specialist at ATC, Ethel Kumassah, urged girl not to coil up by the male dominance in the field of STEM but rather face all challenges with confidence knowing that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

She charged the girls to be inspired by the many women who have over the years blazed the trail in the tech field and not be discouraged by the challenges they faced.

You must be open to embracing this field with confidence knowing very well that your contributions can shape your future and drive positive change.

The Founder of the Ghana Codes Club, Ernestina Appiah, called on parents to encourage their children especially females to learn basic technological skills.

He further urged parents to invest where they could into their children's future in terms of STEM.