‘UCC will not countenance anti-social behaviours’

Author: Timothy Gobah
Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah (inset) addressing sandwich students of the university during their matriculation
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Joseph Ghartey Ampiah has reaffirmed the university’s commitment to have a no-tolerance approach to all anti-social behaviours in the university.

He said the university had maintained and would continue to maintain a zero tolerance for all offensive behaviours such as cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism and other such vices.

He, therefore, said any activity that constituted a threat to the peace of the institution would be dealt with in accordance with the university’s rules and regulations.

Matriculation ceremony

Prof. Ampiah was addressing sandwich students of the University of Cape Coast during their matriculation ceremony on the school’s premises yesterday.

He said the rules and regulations of the school were not designed with punitive intent but rather with an objective of ensuring that students were well guided to make the best use of their time on campus.


“Since ignorance of the law is no excuse, adherence to the rules and regulations outlined in the students handbook and academic programmes policies and regulations, as well as other rules existing in the university will enable you to pursue your studies in peace and comfort,” he said.

Enrolment

Out of the 3,055 applications received by the university, a total of 822 applicants had been selected to pursue undergraduate courses, while 1,865 applicants were also selected to pursue postgraduate courses, making a total enrolment of 2,687 students for the year.

Prof. Ampiah asked the students to be disciplined while concentrating on their studies so as to finish their programmes successfully.

He said by so doing, students could become problem solvers in society and contribute their quota to the nation’s development.

“I know you may encounter challenges in your studies, but I urge you to forge ahead and never give up. Make full use of the wonderful learning environment of this institution and develop the ability to learn on your own initiative,” he added.