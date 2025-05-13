Strengthening TVET for national development: Role of tertiary institutions

Michael Bremfi Education May - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Globally, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has been instrumental in driving industrialisation by providing a skilled workforce tailored to industry needs.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023 forecasts that by 2027, 23 per cent of jobs globally will undergo significant changes, with 69 million new roles emerging and 83 million existing positions being displaced, resulting in a net loss of 14 million jobs.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, 22.3 per cent of those who experienced unemployment between the first quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 held tertiary education degrees.

Also, the Association of Ghana Industries have highlighted the scarcity of market-ready graduates, hindering their employability, a sentiment echoed by Obi Berko et al, (2021), that employers perceive a gap between the skills possessed by graduates and those required by industry, suggesting that higher education institutions may not be fully equipping students with employable technical skills.

Paradigm Shift

These and others have led to growing calls for a paradigm shift in Ghana’s education from predominantly theoretical-based training to a more practical-based one, especially at the tertiary level.

This shift is crucial, as practical-based education has proven to be more beneficial as it is directly linked to entrepreneurship, industrialisation, and economic development.

Proponents maintain that while theoretical knowledge remains important, it must be complemented by adequate hands-on skills that prepare students to solve real-world problems, innovate and contribute effectively to the workforce.

Therefore, governments over the years have taken initiatives to revamp TVET and Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI), which are expected to transform our educational sector towards entrepreneurship, industrialisation and ultimately economic development.

UMaT’s Contribution

At the institutional level, the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has committed to providing university-based practical training, promoting and strengthening TVET and STEMI, a strategy underpinned by the university’s ambition to become the MIT of Africa and in alignment with the SDG Goals 8 and 9 (Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Youth Employment, Industry and Infrastructure).

This article highlights three TVET projects, namely electric vehicle, smart wheelchair, and heavy-duty equipment training, as elaborated below:

Under the supervision of a Senior Lecturer in the Computer Science and Engineering Department, Dr Emmnuel Effah, a team of students have designed and developed a six-seater multi-purpose electric vehicle, known as the “UMaT EV”.

The vehicle features a top speed of 70 miles per hour (120 km/h) and a battery life of 11 hours.

As a multi-purpose vehicle, it is designed to monitor plant and underground mine operations, support students with mobility challenges, facilitate tarmac operations at the airport, and serve as a golf cart.

Impressively, the students used the chassis of a tricycle and other components sourced from a scrap yard, a striking example of the waste-as-resource concept, reinforcing the importance of sustainability.

The next phase of the training will focus on converting saloon cars and tricycles, popularly known as "Pragya," into Electrical Vehicles, aligning with UMaT's commitment to strengthening technical and vocational training.

The wheelchair incorporates several innovative features to enhance the mobility and independence of individuals with disabilities.

It has four controllers, including a joystick, remote, smartphone and voice controller, providing users with multiple options for controlling the wheelchair's movements.

A key feature is the obstacle sensor system, which uses advanced sensors to detect potential obstacles in the wheelchair's path and adjust its speed and direction to prevent collisions and injuries.

The autonomous navigation capabilities allow it to move independently, follow pre-programmed routes, or navigate to specific locations based on voice or smartphone commands using a voice controller and smartphone mobile application, respectively.

In addition, the joystick provides users with the option of manual operation, giving them complete control over its movements.

The remote controller enables caregivers to operate the wheelchair from a distance, providing greater convenience.

Overall, it represents a significant advancement in assistive technology for individuals with disabilities.

At the international level, the university in collaboration with Guanxhi LiuGong Machinery Ltd., China, has initiated a project to provide practical training in the maintenance of heavy-duty and construction machines (excavator and wheel loader) for students and artisans.

The move is to develop local capacity and significantly reduce the influx of expatriate engineers to maintain this equipment.

These and other TVET programmes reflect UMaT’s commitment to providing an educational experience that prioritises hands-on technical training to foster entrepreneurship and encourage creative problem-solving for national development.

The writer is a Business Development Manager and Marketing Communications Specialist.

University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa

Email: mbremfi@umat.edu.gh