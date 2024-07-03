MTN prepares students for digital future

Jul - 03 - 2024

MTN Ghana has organised a digital literacy education programme for students of the Academy of Christ the King Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast to expose them to Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool as a critical component to development.

Officials of MTN emphasised that digital literacy, specifically AI tools, as part of the technological advancement revolution, had become an integral part of individual and societal development.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the Human Resource Manager of MTN in charge of Southern Ghana, Regina Arkaifie, said students must brace themselves to accept and accelerate learning of the "digital language" essential for success in the digital world.

MTN, as part of this year’s Y’ello Care programme, embarked on digital literacy education in some selected senior high schools across the country, to empower students to maximise their knowledge of AI in order to broaden their horizons.

MTN Y’ello Care is a staff volunteering activity that takes staff of MTN and its partners to various communities to contribute their quota to the development of the country through diverse programmes.

In the Central Region, staff of MTN engaged students of Academy of Christ the King SHS on the importance and disadvantages of AI and using its tools effectively.

“Artificial Intelligence is the theory and development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making among others,” Ms Arkaifie stated.

She said she was hopeful the effort by MTN through digital education would equip students to integrate well into the digital world.

Ms Arkaifie touched on Mobile Money fraud issues and cautioned customers of MTN to be vigilant, due to the fact that fraudsters also leveraged on digital tools to defraud people.

She further advised customers of MTN to be digitally inclined to foresee and avert scamming activities. Erasmus Mensah Ackon from Duapa Werkspace in Takoradi, stated that “getting young people to understand the need to adopt the digital space is very important”.

“When they have to choose their career path, they will understand from this stage that they need to consider a career in technology,” he added. Meanwhile, MTN has promised to provide Academy of Christ the King SHS with a borehole to resolve the periodic water crisis facing the school.