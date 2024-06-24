Next article: Focus on studies to take advantage of Free SHS

GES organises STEM training for girls

Daily Graphic Education Jun - 24 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ghana Education Service (GES), through the National science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Resource Unit, has collaborated with Telecel Ghana to organise a one-day STEM training for 50 selected girls in Accra.

They were selected from the Osu Children’s Home and some public schools at the Accra High STEAM Centre.

Organised at the Accra STEAM Centre under the supervision of the National STEM Resource Unit of the GES, the sensitisation focused on helping the girls understand the basic importance and benefits of STEM education.

The Accra STEAM Centre, located at Accra High School, was operationalised in 2022 and serves as a resource centre for multiple institutions. It exposes the learners to robotics, 3D printing, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, the use of the Internet, among others.

The day was filled with a diverse range of activities, each aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of STEM. The girls had the opportunity to engage in robotics, programming, beads making, acid-base experiments, food tests and identification of basic laboratory equipment.

In her address, the Director in charge of STEM Education, Olivia Serwaa Opare, encouraged the girls to embrace STEM education.

Present to grace the occasion were national STEM Coordinators from GES, Officials from Telecel Foundation, Ghana, and ASUSTEM Robotic Group.