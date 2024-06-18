Featured

Free SHS policy has modest impact on poverty reduction — Study

Maclean Kwofi Education Jun - 18 - 2024 , 13:54

A recent study jointly conducted by three institutions has established that the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, introduced by the government in 2017, has minimal impact on poverty reduction than initially anticipated.

This is due to the universal approach of the policy, as it fails to consider the significant disparities in access to secondary education between affluent and disadvantaged households.

This is one of the findings of the study conducted by the World Bank, Oxfam in Ghana and the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) of the University of Ghana to assess the impact of the government’s fiscal interventions on Ghanaian society.

The research was dubbed “Fiscal interventions and welfare in Ghana: A commitment to equity (CEQ) assessment using the Ghana Living Standards Survey (round 7).” The findings were made known at the launch of an analytical simulation tool to provide information for understanding and monitoring living conditions in the country.

It is known as the Microsimulation Tool on Fiscal Incidence Analysis built on the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS).

Economic growth

Sharing findings of the study in Accra last Friday, the researchers, International Centre for Evaluation and Research, stated that Ghana experienced a relatively high and steady economic growth of over six per cent on average from 2005 to 2017 (World Development Indicators, 2022).

However, the Director of Research, International Centre for Evaluation and Research, Dr Kwadwo Danso-Mensah, said the benefits from that high growth had not been equitably distributed; a situation that had the potential to undermine the extent of poverty reduction and welfare improvement that could result from the high economic growth.

Dr Danso-Mensah said the trend in poverty rates showed a decline in poverty reduction, while inequality had been rising.