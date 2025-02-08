Val’s Shea Experience •A hands-on hangout

Efia Akese Feb - 08 - 2025

Soothing music, perfect ambience, sipping on a glass of something bubbly, fun activities and a hands-on experience in crafting natural shea-based skincare products.

This is what the Val’s Shea Experience by Flocare Beauty promises for partners and individuals looking for a unique treat this Valentine’s Weekend.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 15 at iSpace Foundation, East Legon, attendees will be led by professionals to craft products ideal for self-care routines or a romantic at-home spa experience.

In an interview with The Mirror in Accra last Thursday, the founder of Flocare Beauty, Ms Christabel Ofori, said the event would give people a different experience this love season.

“This is a hands-on experience where partners or best friends learn how to craft their own sensual, all-natural shea-based skincare products. Participants would have fun creating memories from the experience, and making Do-It-Yourself (DIY) sensual shea body products infused with essential oils for silky, nourished skin.

“They will do scent blending and customisation; where they create their signature scents for an irresistible touch and flavour.

“The fun part is you get to take home products you have made for your personal use or even give them out as gifts,” she said.

In addition to the body massage candles and body oils which participants will learn to create, Ms Ofori, a natural products enthusiast will share some free self-care tips.

“Our products are designed with the needs of our target audience in mind —gentle enough for babies and effective for busy mothers and professionals seeking natural skincare options that fit their busy routines and lifestyles. Each product not only promotes healthy skin but also supports sustainable farming practices and empowers local communities.

“Participants don’t just create their skincare products. They will engage in insightful discussions about shea and its value chain. So whether it's for personal bonding, team-building, or a unique self-care retreat, our Shea Experiences promise relaxation, learning, and a deep appreciation of Ghana’s rich natural resources,” she explained.

Some guests at last year’s event

The event will be interspersed with fun activities such as charade and ‘what do you know’ — to enhance the bond between guests and also get to know how well they know themselves.

“Whether you're planning a date night, a Galentine’s treat, or solo self-care—this experience will leave you feeling relaxed, inspired, and glowing! Details on how to join this experience are available on our social media handles, @flocarebeauty’’, Ms Ofori said.