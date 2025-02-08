Wazumbians band gives to AMWeF

Kouame Koulibaly Life Feb - 08 - 2025 , 04:15 3 minutes read

For a third consecutive time, the Wazumbians band has made a monetary contribution to the Aged Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) after a tour of the United States.

The band’s leader, Francis Chapman Abban-Hagan, known widely as Wazumbi, on January 28 presented an undisclosed amount on behalf of the band and its management to AMWeF at the MUSIGA office in Accra.

Accompanied by members of the band, Wazumbi said the donation was just a symbolic representation of their endorsement of AMWeF and what it was doing in the interest of older musicians. He added that it was also in appreciation of MUSIGA’s consistent encouragement to the band to reach higher heights.

The Wazumbians was formed in 2016 and plays strictly its own repertoire at gigs. It has often been praised for its exciting live presentations. The band successfully toured the United States in 2022 and 2023. It returned from its four-month 2024 tour late last December.

“In the course of last year’s tour, we made a quick dash to Colombia on September 28 where we played one gig at the Festival Voces Del Jazz programme. We were well-received there,” said Wazumbi, adding that the several other gigs played across the U.S. also went extremely well.

He was grateful to the band’s manager, Alex Boicel, and the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA) for facilitating the 2024 tour.

Wazumbi explained that the Wazumbians was a fairly large organisation and not all of them were able to make it on tours abroad. He stated that the Wazumbians hoped to embark on another tour of the U.S. later this year.

The Wazumbians and some MUSIGA executives at the MUSIGA office

Bessa Simons, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), received the donation on behalf of AMWeF. He thanked the band and expressed admiration for its perseverance in upholding Ghanaian and African culture through music and dance.



“I personally follow your itinerary whenever you are on tour and ask that you keep up the good work. We have huge respect for you and are always happy to see you,” the MUSIGA president said to Wazumbi and the rest of his band.

Other MUSIGA executives with Bessa Simons to receive the Wazumbians were Rev. Thomas Yawson (1st Vice-President), Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Director of Special Projects and Communications) and Chizzy Wailer (National Organiser).

Meanwhile, the Wazumbians are rehearsing towards another edition of their Jankalanga Festival slated for March 22, 2025, at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

Expected guest acts include King Ayisoba, Bessa Simons, Fanta Cissokho from Senegal and a surprise act from Canada.