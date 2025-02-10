Featured

Best Scholarships for African Students in 2025

Feb - 10 - 2025

Studying abroad is a dream for many African students, but high tuition fees and living expenses can make it difficult. Fortunately, several fully funded and partially funded scholarships are available for African students in 2025. Here’s a list of the top scholarships you should consider applying for.

1. Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program

Coverage: Full tuition, accommodation, travel, and living expenses.

Eligibility: High-achieving African students with leadership potential.

Available at: Universities in the USA, Canada, UK, and Africa.

Application Deadline: Varies by university.

How to Apply: Visit the participating university’s website. https://mastercardfdn.org/scholars/

2. Chevening Scholarships (UK)

Coverage: Full tuition, monthly stipend, travel costs.

Eligibility: African students with leadership experience and strong academic backgrounds.

Available for: Master’s degree programs in the UK.

Application Deadline: Typically in November 2024.

How to Apply: Apply through the official Chevening website. https://www.chevening.org/

3. DAAD Scholarships (Germany)

Coverage: Full tuition, health insurance, travel costs, and monthly stipend.

Eligibility: Graduates from developing countries, including African nations.

Available for: Master’s and PhD programs in Germany.

Application Deadline: Varies by program.

How to Apply: Apply through the DAAD portal. https://www.daad.de/en/

4. Fulbright Program (USA)

Coverage: Full tuition, living expenses, travel allowance, and health insurance.

Eligibility: Outstanding African students pursuing a master’s or PhD in the USA.

Application Deadline: Varies by country.

How to Apply: Check the US Embassy in your country for details. https://foreign.fulbrightonline.org/

5. Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree Scholarships (Europe)

Coverage: Tuition fees, travel costs, and monthly stipend.

Eligibility: Students from non-EU countries, including Africa.

Available for: Joint master’s degree programs across multiple European countries.

Application Deadline: December 2024 to January 2025.

How to Apply: Apply through the Erasmus Mundus website. https://www.eacea.ec.europa.eu/scholarships/erasmus-mundus_en

6. Commonwealth Scholarships (UK)

Coverage: Full tuition, airfare, and living allowance.

Eligibility: Students from Commonwealth countries, including African nations.

Available for: Master’s and PhD programs in the UK.

Application Deadline: Typically in October 2024.

How to Apply: Apply through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission website. https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/

7. Gates Cambridge Scholarship (UK)

Coverage: Full tuition, stipend, airfare, and additional funding for academic development.

Eligibility: Outstanding African students applying to the University of Cambridge.

Available for: Master’s and PhD programs.

Application Deadline: December 2024 to January 2025.

How to Apply: Apply through the University of Cambridge portal. https://www.gatescambridge.org/

8. African Union Scholarships

Coverage: Tuition, accommodation, and travel costs.

Eligibility: African students pursuing STEM, agriculture, and social sciences degrees.

Available for: Undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Africa and abroad.

Application Deadline: Varies.

How to Apply: Visit the African Union website. https://au.int/en/education

9. The Mandela Rhodes Scholarship (South Africa)

Coverage: Full tuition, study materials, accommodation, and a stipend.

Eligibility: Young African leaders aged 19-30.

Available for: Postgraduate studies at South African universities.

Application Deadline: April 2025.

How to Apply: Apply via the Mandela Rhodes Foundation website. https://www.mandelarhodes.org/

10. Australia Awards Scholarships

Coverage: Full tuition, return airfare, establishment allowance, and living expenses.

Eligibility: High-achieving African students interested in studying in Australia.

Available for: Undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Application Deadline: April 2025.

How to Apply: Apply through the Australian Government website. https://www.dfat.gov.au/people-to-people/australia-awards

Final Tips for Applying

Start Early: Gather documents and prepare statements of purpose ahead of time.

Meet All Requirements: Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria.

Write a Strong Personal Statement: Highlight leadership skills and academic achievements.

Apply to Multiple Scholarships: Increases chances of securing funding.



Follow Deadlines Strictly: Late applications are often not considered.

These scholarships provide life-changing opportunities for African students. Take advantage of them and pursue your dream education abroad!