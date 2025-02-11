Next article: Why you should never take your marriage for granted

How to overcome procrastination and get things done

Shadrack Kankam Feb - 11 - 2025

Procrastination is something we all struggle with at some point. Whether it’s delaying a work project, postponing household chores, or avoiding an important task, it can feel like an endless cycle.

But the good news is that overcoming procrastination is possible. In this guide, we’ll explore why we procrastinate and practical ways to beat it so you can be more productive and achieve your goals.

Why Do We Procrastinate?

Understanding why we procrastinate is the first step toward overcoming it. Some common reasons include:

Fear of Failure – You avoid tasks because you’re afraid you won’t do them well.

Perfectionism – You wait for the "perfect" moment to start, which rarely comes.

Lack of Motivation – The task feels boring or unimportant.

Overwhelm – The task seems too big, so you don’t know where to begin.

Instant Gratification – You prefer fun and easy activities over challenging work.

Now that we understand why it happens, let’s dive into how to stop procrastinating and take action.

1. Break Tasks into Smaller Steps

One of the main reasons people procrastinate is that tasks feel too big or overwhelming. To make things easier:

Break large projects into smaller, manageable steps.

Focus on just one small task at a time.

Set a clear starting point so you don’t feel lost.

Example: Instead of saying, "I need to write a 5,000-word report," say "I’ll write the introduction today."



2. Use the “2-Minute Rule”

This rule states: If a task takes less than 2 minutes, do it immediately.

Answer that quick email.

Make that phone call.

Organize your desk.

These small actions build momentum and make it easier to tackle bigger tasks.



3. Set Deadlines (Even for Small Tasks)

Without deadlines, tasks keep getting postponed.

Set realistic deadlines for each step of your project.

Use time-blocking to dedicate specific hours to work.

Use timers like the Pomodoro Technique (25 minutes of focused work, 5-minute break).

Example: "I will spend 30 minutes writing before taking a break."



4. Eliminate Distractions

Distractions are one of the biggest productivity killers. Here’s how to reduce them:

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb mode.

Use website blockers (e.g., StayFocusd, Freedom) to avoid social media.

Work in a quiet place or use noise-canceling headphones.

Tip: If you find yourself constantly distracted, try the “Distraction Journal”—write down anything that tempts you while working and deal with it later.



5. Find Your Motivation

Sometimes, we procrastinate because we don’t see the value in what we’re doing. To stay motivated:

Tie tasks to a bigger goal. Example: "If I finish this report, I’ll be one step closer to my promotion."

Use rewards. Treat yourself after completing tasks (a snack, break, or favorite activity).

Remind yourself of the consequences of procrastination (missed deadlines, stress, regret).



6. Just Start (The 5-Minute Trick)

Often, getting started is the hardest part. Trick your brain by saying:

"I’ll work on this for just 5 minutes."

Once you start, you’ll likely continue because the hardest part—getting started—is over.



7. Develop a Productive Routine

Productivity is about habits. Build a daily schedule that minimizes procrastination:

Start your day with a to-do list. Prioritize the most important tasks first.

Establish a morning routine that includes planning your day.

End your day with reflection. What worked? What didn’t? Adjust accordingly.

Pro Tip: Try habit stacking—attach new habits to existing ones. Example: "After I drink my morning coffee, I’ll write my to-do list."



8. Change Your Mindset

Procrastination is often a mental battle. Reframe your thinking:

Instead of: "I have to do this."

Say: "I get to do this because it helps me grow."

Replace self-doubt with positive affirmations:

"I am capable of handling this task."

"Progress is better than perfection."



Final Thoughts

Procrastination can feel like a tough habit to break, but with small, consistent changes, you can train yourself to take action. Start by choosing one or two strategies from this list and applying them today.

Remember: The key is progress, not perfection. Every step forward brings you closer to your goals.

What’s one task you’ve been putting off? Try these tips and get it done today!